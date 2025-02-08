Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Trading Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.72). Approximately 796,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 803,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.10 ($0.71).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
