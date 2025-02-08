Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Get Veralto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 692.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.