Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 5,190,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 104,411,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
The company has a market cap of £815,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
