Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Resignation of Board Member in 8-K Filing

On February 4, 2025, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing the resignation of a board member. Robin L. Washington notified the Board of Directors about her decision to step down from the company’s board, effective March 31, 2025. This decision follows her recent appointment as the President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Salesforce, Inc.

Get alerts:

The filing clarified that Ms. Washington’s resignation was not influenced by any disagreements related to Vertiv Holdings Co’s operations, policies, or practices. The Company expressed its gratitude to Ms. Washington for her dedicated service and commitment during her tenure.

In the signed section of the filing, dated February 7, 2025, Stephanie Gill, Vertiv Holdings Co’s Chief Legal Counsel, acted on behalf of the company.

This article is a brief summary of the information disclosed in the 8-K filing submitted by Vertiv Holdings Co to the Securities and Exchange Commission. For further details and insights, interested parties are encouraged to review the full filing on the SEC’s website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Vertiv’s 8K filing here.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles