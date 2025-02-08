Vest Financial LLC Acquires 45,873 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,873 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $51,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

