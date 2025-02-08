Vest Financial LLC Buys 12,609 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $54,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $572.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $537.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $584.44.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

