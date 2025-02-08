Vest Financial LLC Buys 69,960 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $35,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 262.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 6,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $83.96 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

