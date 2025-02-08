Vest Financial LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 529,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,007 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $65,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

