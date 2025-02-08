Vest Financial LLC Has $57.31 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,910 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.0% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $57,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 437.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

