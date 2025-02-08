Vest Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Vest Financial LLC lowered its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,532 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $52,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Kenvue by 23.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after buying an additional 681,954 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in Kenvue by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,334,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 307,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Kenvue by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.23 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

