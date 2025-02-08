VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1528 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,782. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.