VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1528 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,782. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87.
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
