VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Declares Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0047 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86.
About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
