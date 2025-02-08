VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1892 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.25. 56,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,475. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.