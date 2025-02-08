VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1331 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.007166.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CDC stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $773.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.64 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

