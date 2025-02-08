VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $67.12. 10,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 10,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $347.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.67.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.