VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $67.12. 10,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 10,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.
The stock has a market capitalization of $347.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.67.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
