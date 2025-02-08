VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Announces $0.03 Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USVM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.27. 60,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

