Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.57. 22,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 35,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $382.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Free Report) by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,541 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

