Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

HD stock opened at $407.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.