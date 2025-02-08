VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.43 ($7.65) and traded as low as GBX 567.10 ($7.04). VP shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.07), with a volume of 810 shares traded.

VP Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 573.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 616.43. The stock has a market cap of £236.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,615.38 and a beta of 0.75.

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 39 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. VP had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Vp plc will post 72.7728984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VP Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at VP

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. VP’s payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Jeremy F. G. Pilkington acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.44) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,608.11). 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

