Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.20.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $229.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.51 and a 200-day moving average of $200.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 28,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 49,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

