Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $98.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.27.

JCI stock opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,326 shares of company stock valued at $72,313,086. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

