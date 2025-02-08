Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Affirm stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $76.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $11,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,652.25. The trade was a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,564 shares of company stock worth $87,252,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 3.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Affirm by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

