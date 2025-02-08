Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

