Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 12,008 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1,656.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for about 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,522,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $528.60 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $544.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 8.75%. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVCO

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 100 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.23, for a total transaction of $51,223.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,497.63. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.31, for a total transaction of $62,913.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,056.16. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,619 shares of company stock worth $2,319,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.