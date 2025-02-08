Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

