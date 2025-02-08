Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 753,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 904,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 39.97% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,231 shares in the company, valued at $325,577.50. This trade represents a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 390,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 718,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 585,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

