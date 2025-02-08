Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $6.81. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 214,490 shares traded.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

