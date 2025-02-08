Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 13,275 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $174.53 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.51 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

