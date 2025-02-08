Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $19.96 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $252.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

