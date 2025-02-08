Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Brady were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Brady by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brady by 10,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

BRC opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.76. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $77.68.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.88 million. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brady

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.