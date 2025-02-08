Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Unilever by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

