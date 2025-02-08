Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,221 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

