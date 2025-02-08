Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 308 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after buying an additional 80,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,984,000 after buying an additional 107,482 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,790,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,524,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 26,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.89, for a total value of $16,624,890.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,701,828.41. This represents a 41.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Intuit Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INTU opened at $578.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.08. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

