Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.85 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 53.24 ($0.66). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 53.24 ($0.66), with a volume of 30,200 shares trading hands.

Windar Photonics Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4,450.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.