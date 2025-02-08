Windsor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

