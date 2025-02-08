Windsor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %
Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on KO
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.