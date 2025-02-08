Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 62,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.