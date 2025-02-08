Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,758,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $552.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $450.99 and a 52 week high of $561.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $549.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.09. The company has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

