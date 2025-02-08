Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.68 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
