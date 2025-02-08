WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. 18,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $78.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

