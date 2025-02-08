Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 7,656 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,293.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 58.3% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.