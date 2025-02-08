Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,251,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,331,082.31. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,230. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

