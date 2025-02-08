Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $552.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $450.99 and a twelve month high of $561.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

