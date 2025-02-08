Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $252.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The company has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.45.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

