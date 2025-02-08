Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 183 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,587 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,517 shares of company stock valued at $285,805,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $914.82 and its 200 day moving average is $787.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,027.76. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

