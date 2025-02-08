Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 120.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.30.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

