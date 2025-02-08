Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,507. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $240.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $242.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

