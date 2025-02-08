WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 779.80 ($9.67) and traded as high as GBX 789.80 ($9.80). WPP shares last traded at GBX 785 ($9.74), with a volume of 1,827,003 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($12.90) to GBX 960 ($11.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The stock has a market cap of £8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,131.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.67), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($93,820.12). 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

