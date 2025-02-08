X4 Pharmaceuticals’ (XFOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $34,412.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,386 shares in the company, valued at $489,323.70. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $33,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,663 shares of company stock valued at $91,198. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 81,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 388,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 183,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

