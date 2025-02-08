Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Global Payments by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after buying an additional 349,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after acquiring an additional 785,539 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $562,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE GPN opened at $109.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

