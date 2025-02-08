Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $354.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $224.18 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

